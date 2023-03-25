ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Volunteers were hard at work Saturday cleaning an important section of St. Charles.

People spent the day cleaning up around Fountain Lakes Park. Volunteers used items provided by the city to remove food wrappers, cans, bottles, and other pieces of trash.

This was all a part of the annual program called “Mission Clean Stream.” Last year, the St. Charles Public Works Department removed more than 4,000 pounds of trash.

This annual event is held by the city of St. Charles, along with a countywide stream-clean effort.

It’s sponsored by Greenway Network, the Missouri Department of Conservation, and the Missouri Stream Team.