ST. LOUIS — Volunteers are needed to clean up trash along a 1.3 stretch of North Grand Avenue Saturday. Great Rivers Greenway is helping to organize the event with residents, business owners, and churches.

Workers will be stationed along North Grand from Natural Bridge to

Finney Avenue. All supplies including bags, gloves, and trash “grabbers” will be provided

or people can bring their own.

The clean-up area is along a portion of the Brickline Greenway. The paths will eventually link 14 neighborhoods in the City of St. Louis.

Are you interested in helping to clean up the community? The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sign up here.

