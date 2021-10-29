Volunteers needed to set up flags for Officer Tyler Timmins’ funeral

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Volunteers are needed to help set up 2,000 flags in honor of fallen Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins this weekend.

The Flagman’s Mission Continues said volunteers should arrive at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Illinois, at 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

Make sure to bring work gloves and comfortable walking shoes. Organizers will provide instructions on how to unfurl the flags for display. The organization said it prefers volunteers 12 years and older. Pickup trucks are also welcomed.

Assistance is also needed to remove the flags Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. at the Gateway Convention Center.

Officer Timmins, 36, died Tuesday after being shot at the Speedway Gas Station on Route 111. The man accused of killing Timmins, 31-year-old Scott Hyden of Highland, Illinois, was arrested at the scene.

Visitation and funeral services for Timmins will be held at the Gateway Convention Center. The visitation will be held from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, with a first responders’ walk-through beginning at 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will start at 11:00 a.m.

For more information, visit: www.theflagmanmission.org