MEHLVILLE, Mo. – A group that honors fallen service members needs volunteers.

The flagman’s mission wants to set up 600 flags along the funeral procession route for U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Kyle Mitchell Kamp. Flags will be set up Thursday at noon.

Volunteers will meet at Kutis South County Chapel on Lemay Ferry Road in Mehlville. Visitation for Corporal Kamp is Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The funeral service is Friday at 9:00 a.m. Volunteers are also being asked to help remove the flags after the funeral.