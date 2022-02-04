Volunteers shovel snow for seniors, veterans in St. Louis neighborhoods

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Volunteers with the Urban League’s Federation of Block Units spent the day in north St. Louis County and City shoveling snow for seniors and veterans after this week’s winter storm.

“We’re shoveling walkways and steps, trying to help them out,” said Young Voices of Action ambassador Marquis Arch.

The volunteers set out across snowy neighborhoods at 10 a.m. Friday morning. Residents could sign up through the Urban League’s Federation of Block Units to have their steps cleared.

“It’s a chance for us to get out in the community and interact with our people,” said Young Voices of Action ambassador Zacchaeus Williams. “Young people are not as involved as they used to be. We’re trying to do things, so people know who we are, so we know who they are, and we have a chance to get back into the community.”

With 20-degree temperatures outside, the exhausting work continued until 5 p.m. and was much appreciated by many.

“Oh, it was very nice,” said Ralph Tidwell, the block captain for Federation of Block Units. “Very nice indeed. My sister lives across the street and she had hip replacement surgery. I usually have to shovel her snow and my snow, and the neighbor that’s 101 years of age, so this is a blessing.”