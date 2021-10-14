Volunteers to visit College Hill neighborhood for Operation Clean Sweep

ST. LOUIS – More than a thousand volunteers are going to work this weekend in the College Hill neighborhood to remove vacant structures and overgrown vegetation.

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is partnering with the Regional Business Council and the City of St. Louis for Operation Clean Sweep.

It’s considered one of the largest clean-up efforts in the city.

“We know that we are a family that’s filled with beautiful people and it is my goal to rebuild north St. Louis up by any means necessary,” said Alderman John Collins-Muhammad.

Congresswoman Cori Bush will also roll up her sleeves to help revitalize parts of north St. Louis while bringing hope and spirit to what organizers call at-risk neighborhoods

“We don’t move without volunteers and everyone coming together to make sure it’s beautiful,” Bush said.

Clean Sweep is a neighborhood stabilization effort targeting at-risk neighborhoods with strong redevelopment potential and community engagement.

“We are so excited as to what it has come to and what the future holds for Clean Sweep,” said James Clark, vice president of Urban League’s Division of Public Safety.

So far this year, volunteers have demolished more than 15 derelict and abandoned properties, clean and removed debris from over 10 miles of alleys and streets, and cleared more than 20 vacant lots.

If you want to help, volunteers can register Saturday, Oct. 16 starting at 8:30 a.m.