ST. LOUIS – The Ferguson Fire Department has added a new fire dog to their squad, and she needs a name!

Community members can vote for one of three name choices on the Ferguson Fire Department’s Facebook page. Choose either Nozzle, Ember, or Fergie.

The department first found the dog more than a week ago. They found her owner, but the department said in a Facebook post that the pup’s owners didn’t want her, so they’ve “decided to hire her full-time!” Now St. Animal Pet Adoptions (SAPA) has agreed to help cover food and vet care costs.

Go to the post here to cast your vote by leaving a comment. Voting closes on Friday at 5 p.m.