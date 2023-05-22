ST. LOUIS — Doodle for Google is an annual art contest open to students in grades K through 12. They are invited to create their own Google doodle for the chance to have it featured on Google.com.

Out of the many applicants this year, Ryen Day, a 5th grader from MICDS has been named the Missouri state winner of the competition. It is a huge honor, but the challenge isn’t over. She now faces competition from different state winners across the nation.

You can vote for Ryen now through May 25th. The national winner will be announced in June. To cast your vote go to Doodles.Google.com/D4G/Vote