ST. LOUIS — A cat named Sir Catrick Stewart from O’Fallon, Missouri is in the running for a rather unusual recognition.

Each year, Nationwide’s pet insurance team celebrates some of the craziest names among its insured pets and Sir Catrick Stewart was among the wacky pet names finalists. He has a sister at home and her name is Cat Benatar.

This year’s celebration spans species beyond dogs and cats to include avian and exotic animals. This includes an Illinois tortoise named Me-Shell, and a pot-bellied pig represented among this year’s honorees.

Voting for the winner started today. Cast your vote here.