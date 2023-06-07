ST. LOUIS—USA Today is running a poll to find out what its readers think is the best food hall in 2023. The City Foundry in St. Louis is on the list. Voting is open through the end of the month.

Visitors to the Foundry can snack, graze, or buy meals from any of the 15 restaurants that are all housed in the same food hall. There are American burgers, Argentine empanadas, and even toasted ravioli on the menus of these eateries.

They also have the Alamo Drafthouse, where visitors can watch movies. At the City Winery, there is also music. Vote here.