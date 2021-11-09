Vote for the St. Louis Zoo in USA Today’s 10 Best Holiday Zoo Lights list

ST. LOUIS – The holiday lights at the Saint Louis Zoo are currently ranked 9 out 10 on USA Today’s list of 10 Best Zoo Lights displays.

U.S. Bank Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo is open from November 26 to December 30. Tickets are between $10 and $13 per person.

Voting is going on until Monday, December 6 at 11:00 a.m. The final list will be announced on Friday, December 17. Click here to vote.

The top 10 as of November 9 is as follows: