Voters go to the polls Tuesday in several municipal elections.

In St. Louis City, voters in the new ‘St. Louis Hills Special Business District’ will be asked to approve a property tax to fund the district through 2029. There are also property tax proposals on the ballot for the Fox C-6 School District and the Meramec Valley R-3 District.

In St. Louis County, voters will decide whether to merge the city of Normandy and the village of Glen Echo Park. The polls open at 6:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m.

