ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Botanical Garden’s holiday lights display is on USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice best-of list. The garden needs your vote to be listed as the best in the US.

A panel of experts chose the list of 20 botanical garden holiday light displays from major US cities. The Missouri Botanical Garden’s competition includes displays in Denver, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, San Antonio, and other locations.

The Garden Glow at Missouri Botanical Garden features two million lights in stunning displays from mid-November to early January. Enjoy illuminated gardens and caroler performances, with select nights featuring Santa Claus until mid-December.

You can vote once per day until November 29. The top ten winners will be announced on Friday, December 8.