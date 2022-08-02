ST. LOUIS – St. Louis city voters approved Proposition S, a bond issue that would allow the city to borrow $160 million to improve schools.

The vote passed with 87 percent of voters in favor of the measure and 13 percent against it with 100% of precincts reporting.

Proposition S, which does not call for any tax increases, would enable the city to take out a low-interest loan to help schools within the St. Louis Public Schools district.

Some of the improvements the city is seeking for schools:

Removing lead paint, fencing and other hazardous materials at affected schools

Upgrading mechanical systems to include replacement of outdated or obsolete equipment, temperature controls, and duct cleaning to increase ventilation

Upgrading building infrastructure by replacing roofs, tuck-pointing, waterproofing and window replacements

Improving security systems to increase student safety by installing fire alarm systems and replacing interior and exterior doors

Upgrading technology to modernize classrooms and improve academic performance

Improving building conditions by renovating restrooms and other ADA improvements

Increasing learning opportunities by creating outdoor learning spaces and making improvements to playgrounds and athletic fields and facilities

St. Louis Public Schools district spokesperson George Sells tells FOX2 such improvements would be essential after dozens of schools were impacted by two rounds of flash flooding last week.

Had the measure not passed, the school board could have decided to raise taxes in order to meet needs. Doing that would not require voters’ approval, and the board has taken such action in the past.

During Tuesday’s primary election, Missouri voters also had the opportunity to choose Republican and Democrat nominees for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, state auditor and state legislature seats. Candidates who pick up the most votes will appear as their party’s nominee on Nov. 8 ballots for the general election.

Voters in some municipalities, including St. Louis City and St. Louis County, also have various tax measures, propositions and political offices on the August primary ballot.