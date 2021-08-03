Voters approve St. Louis Community College upgrades with Prop R

ST. LOUIS – A proposed property tax increase to pay for improvements to the St. Louis Community College System passed Tuesday night by a comfortable margin.

Prop R passed with more than 41,300 votes cast in favor; nearly 30,000 people voted against it.

A recent estimate by an outside firm says the Forest Park, Florissant Valley, and Meramec campuses need $90 million in updates and repairs.

Prop R will raise the college’s tax levy to $0.2787 per $100 of assessed valuation, an 8 cent increase. It’s the first tax levy increase in 40 years.

The extra funds will be used to update career training programs at St. Louis Community College, like healthcare, information technology, financial services, biotechnology, and manufacturing, as well as provide safe and secure learning environments for students and employees.