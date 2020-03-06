Voter’s guide for the March 10 Presidential Primary

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Missouri Presidential Preference Primary is Tuesday, March 10. With a Republican incumbent, several Democrats have lined up to the be the challenger for President Donald Trump this November.

Twenty-nine men and women have run in the Democratic primary at some point or another. With 19 primaries and caucuses down, only three major Democratic candidates remain – former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

Missouri runs an “open” primary, so voters don’t have to be registered with a specific party to participate.

According to the Missouri Secretary of State website, polls will be open statewide from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as you’re in line at closing time, you’ll be allowed to vote. You just have to bring an acceptable form of identification.

Check to see if you’re registered to vote here. Not sure where to vote? Visit the Missouri Voter Outreach Center to locate your polling place. You’ll have to enter your zip code and street address.

You can access a voter’s guide by clicking here.

