ST. LOUIS — The number of St. Louis aldermen has been cut in half. There is a new map for the wards they represent. Tuesday’s primary election will begin the process of picking a new era of local leaders. There are a lot of new and familiar faces running for office.

Voters have already started casting ballots for the March 7 primary municipal election in the City of St. Louis. Residents may cast their votes at the Board of Election Commissioners on Tucker or at three public library locations in the city.

Those library locations include the Buder, Schlafly, and Walnut Park branches. Voting at the libraries is on Thursdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Monday between noon and 4 p.m.

In 2012, voters decided to cut the size of the board in half, from 28 to 14. The change takes effect this spring. Voters in St. Louis will be picking candidates for the larger wards.

