JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Thousands will head to Missouri polls for the Aug. 2 primary election. Candidates who pick up the most votes will appear as their party’s nominee on Nov. 8 ballots for the general election.

In next month’s election, voters will select Republican and Democratic nominees for Missouri U.S. Senate, U.S. House and state legislature seats. Voters will also choose candidates for Missouri State Auditor, while some counties will also have various tax measures and political offices on the ballot.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on primary election day. To check your voter registration status and place for polling on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website, click here.

FOX 2 will be updating results throughout the election night as results return. For now, Check out some of the top races and how to get involved with voting in our latest guide.

U.S. SENATE

Candidates are looking to replace the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt in what could be one of the country’s most highly-contested Senate races come November. The primary’s field consists of twenty-one Republican candidates, ten Democrat candidates and one independent candidate.

Republican candidates:

Some Republican candidates have been pushing for an endorsement from former U.S. President Donald Trump, though he has yet to officially announce an endorsement in this race. Josh Hawley, the other U.S. Senator representing Missouri, has endorsed Vicky Hartzler.

An exclusive FOX 2 poll done last month in conjunction with Emerson College and “The Hill” showed Eric Greitens in the lead for the Republican nomination. According to the poll, Greitens held a 6-point lead over Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and a 10-point lead over Hartzler.

Several candidates, including Schmitt, Hartzler, Billy Long and Dave Schatz have political experience in Missouri state office or state legislature roles. Mark McCloskey, who was photographed toting a gun during a protest in his St. Louis area neighborhood in 2020, is also among those running in the crowded field.

Democrat candidates:

On the Democrat side, Lucas Kunce leads candidates from both parties in fundraising just two weeks away from the primary election. According to one campaign-tracking website, Kunce’s $4.4 million raised is nearly $1 million more than the next candidate, Republican Eric Schmitt, and nearly double the next closest Democratic candidate, Trudy Busch Valentine.

Kunce, Harris and Jewel Kelly are all veterans. Trudy Busch Valentine is the daughter of August Busch Jr., who grew the Anheuser-Busch company into one of largest breweries in the world.

Independent candidate:

The only independent candidate running recently picked up enough signatures to qualify for a run last week. John Wood, who recently served as a senior investigator on the U.S. House committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, will make an independent run. Wood is an attorney who held key roles in the George W. Bush administration and will go unopposed as an independent in the primary.

ST. LOUIS CITY AND COUNTY

Two of the bigger races include a special election to replace John Collins Muhammad, who resigned amid a corruption scandal and the primary election for St. Louis County Executive, a role currently held by Sam Page.

St. Louis City Alderman Ward 21 (Special election)

Democrat: Kaura Keys

Republican: No candidates

Independent: Joann Dyason Williams, Melinda Long, Ebony Moore

St. Louis City Recorder of Deeds

Green Party: Jerome Bauer, Don Devivo

St. Louis County Executive

Democrat: Sam Page (I), Jane Dueker

Republican: Shamed Dougan, Katherine Pinner

St. Louis County District 1

Democrat: Rita Heard Days (I), Terry Wilson

Republican: No candidates

In St. Louis City, voters will decide on Propositions S and F.

In St. Louis County, voters will decide on Propositions A, M and V. Other municipalities around the county may have other propositions they are voting on in the primary election.

U.S. HOUSE

Candidates will be seeking their party’s nomination for five congressional district seats, three which include parts of eastern Missouri or the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Cori Bush, the first African-American woman to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives from Missouri, is pushing for a second term to represent District 1. Bush has taken a lead role in fighting to extend the CARES Act eviction moratorium last year and has served on several judiciary committees during her tenure.

Ann Wagner is seeking reelection for the sixth time since taking over District 2 in 2012. Blaine Luetkemeyer, who represents mainly central Missouri and some north St. Louis suburbs, is also seeking reelection for a District 3 seat he assumed in 2013.

Challengers are also pushing for the 6th and 8th seats, which represents northern and southern parts of Missouri respectively.

Democrat (District 1):

Republican (District 1):

Andrew Jones

Steven Jordan

Laura Mithcell Riley

Democrat (District 2):

Republican (District 2):

Libertarian (District 2):

Democrat (District 3):

Republican (District 3):

Democrat (District 6):

Republican (District 6):

Democrat (District 8):

Republican (District 8):

AUDITOR

Candidates are working for nomination to replace outgoing state Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway, who is not seeking election in 2022. Galloway was appointed to state auditor in 2015 by former Gov. Jay Nixon and is the only Democrat currently holding a statewide political office through the end of her term.

Democrat:

Republican:

MISSOURI STATE CONGRESS

In the St. Louis Metropolitan area, candidates are seeking nomination for Missouri Senate Districts 2, 14, 22, 24 and 26.

In the St. Louis Metropolitan area, candidates are seeking nomination for more than a dozen Missouri House Districts. Those districts include ones in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and most surrounding counties.

HOW TO VOTE

For additional voting information and sample ballots, check with your county clerk.

St. Louis City

St. Louis County

Crawford County

Dent County

Franklin County

Gasconade County

Iron County

Jefferson County

Lincoln County

Madison County

Montgomery County

Perry County

Pike County

Phelps County

Reynolds County

St. Charles County

St. Francois County

St. Genevieve County

Warren County

Washington County

What do you need to bring to vote?

You will need to show a form of ID. Acceptable forms of identification include a driver’s license, passport, college ID, or even a utility bill. If you don’t have an ID then you may cast a provisional ballot.

Where can I see results?

Download FOX 2’s app for alerts. Watch our coverage on-air and online to see the results as they come in.