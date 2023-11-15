WENTZVILLE, Mo. – 24 hours of voting on a new contract at the GM plant in Wentzville ended early Wednesday morning.

UAW members have been back at work because of a tentative deal, but they needed to ratify the contract before it becomes official. So that’s what the vote was all about.

It started at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and just wrapped up at 4:30 a.m. this Wednesday Now the counting of the votes begins.

The Local 2250 has 3,700 members. Former UAW President Glenn Coggie told FOX 2 that out there Tuesday morning he expected about 2,000 of those members to actually come out to the union hall and vote. The GM plant in Wentzville is one of the three original plants where the UAW strike started.

The UAW achieved record contracts with the big three automakers after six weeks of targeted labor strikes. However, not all union members have been happy with the new deal. It was on track to pass, but received notable rejections by United Auto Workers at the General Motors’ plants in Flint, Michigan and Spring Hill Tennessee.

56% of GM workers in a union in Toledo, Ohio also voted no.

Kage voted at the Union Hall about 24 hours ago. He supports the deal and voted yes. He also thinks it will pass by a narrow margin, but as we’ve seen in other states this could go either way.

“If it’s turned down, I imagine it will either be back on the street or there’ll be a pooling off period while they try to iron out whatever their concerns are,” Kage explained.