ST. LOUIS – A waffle products manufacturer is coming to Hazelwood.

Marson Foods, based in Carson City, Nevada, said they will lease 147,000 square feet at 1590 Tradeport Drive within the Hazelwood Trade Port.

“The St. Louis area and community has always had a special place in my heart,” Dave Marson, Founder and CEO of Marson Foods and part-time St. Louis resident said.

This is a $35 million investment that will create 45 to 53 jobs with an annual average salary of $112,400. The production facility will open in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“Hazelwood is excited to serve as the next home of Marson Foods’ production facility,” Hazelwood Mayor Matt Robinson said. “This is a partnership that will pay dividends for the region and company for many years to come.”

The city approved a $400,000 Forgivable Loan to the company and granted a ten-year tax abatement utilizing Chapter 100 Bonds.

“Given the proximity to Lambert Airport and having both Interstates 70 and 270 as major arteries, Hazelwood is a prime location for investment by leading manufacturers like Marson Foods,” Hazelwood city manager Matt Zimmerman said.