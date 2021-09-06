Waffle shop featured on Shark Tank open in City Foundry STL

ST. LOUIS– The gourmet waffle company Press Waffle Co. are bringing their sweet creations to St. Louis. The company, seen on the hit ABC show Shark Tank, is now open in the City Foundry STL.

The St. Louis location is one of six in the country.

Press specializes in fully customizable authentic Belgian waffles. They also serve locally roasted coffee.

Customers can build their own waffle from a selection of toppings or can order one of the favorite combinations like “The House” with fresh strawberries, Nutella, cookie butter, and whipped cream or the bestselling Chicken and Waffles with crispy deep-fried tenders, bacon crumble, and maple syrup.

Press Waffle Co. was founded as a family-owned food truck in 2016. It has now grown to operating in multiples states.

You can learn more about the location and hours on Press Waffle Co. website.