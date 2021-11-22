Waffle’s foal named Maple is now up for adoption

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Maple the horse is now ready for adoption. Many watched her birth on the Longmeadow Rescue Ranch’s live stream.

Waffle

Longmeadow Rescue Ranch helped rehabilitate a mini-horse named Waffle from a neglectful home last year. She and her young colt named Toast had painful burrs so thick that they weighed down their necks and heads. Workers were able to remove them and now the horses are more comfortable. They also discovered that Waffle was pregnant.

Toast has been weaned and adopted. He is now happy in a forever home.

Waffle then gave birth to a Maple in May 2021. Many people watched it on the ranch’s “Baby Cam.”

Maple is now up for adoption. She is described as a healthy, independent, and adorable red filly. Find out more about the animals available for adoption at longmeadowrescueranch.org.