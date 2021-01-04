Wagner not supporting challenge to 2020 election result

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Ann Wagner (R-Missouri) does not support a plan among some Republicans in the House and Senate to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The representative from Missouri’s Second District released a statement Monday afternoon outlining her thoughts on the matter.

Wagner, who won a fifth term in Congress in the November 2020 election, said she took an oath to uphold the Constitution and expressed faith in the nation’s legal system. She said she does not support Congress inserting itself into the election and claimed such a challenge would be tantamount “to stealing power from the People and the States.”

Last week, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley announced he would challenge the results, joining a growing list of Republicans in the House of Representatives in overturning the November race.

Since the election, President Donald Trump and those in his inner circle have made numerous unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and election impropriety throughout the country. The administration and its allies have filed—and lost—dozens of legal challenges seeking to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Biden defeated Trump in the Electoral College 306 to 232. Every state certified its election results by Dec. 14, 2020.

In her statement, Wagner said election irregularities have been investigated and dozens of legal challenges have been rebuffed in both state and federal courts.

“While I may not like the outcome of the election, that does not mean I can, nor should I, try to usurp the powers of the individual States of our republic,” Wagner said.

The president and his supporters insist lawmakers should throw out the results of the Electoral College when Congress meets Wednesday to count the electoral votes. Though the counting of the electoral votes is typically considered a formality, past results have been challenged, most recently by Democrats in 2004 and even in 2016. In both instances, the challenges were heard and ultimately dismissed.

You can read Rep. Ann Wagner’s statement below in its entirety:

On January 3, 2021, I took a solemn oath before God and Country to, ‘support and defend the Constitution of the United States.’ I have faith in our nation’s legal process, believe in the rule of law, and will always uphold that oath to support and defend the Constitution. Article II of the Constitution and the 12th Amendment are clear. The power to elect the President of the United States lies with the States and the People, not Congress. Specifically each State ‘shall appoint, in such Manner as the (State) Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors’ and ‘the person having the greatest number of votes for President, shall be the President.’ It is time for Congress to count the electoral votes from each State and fulfill our Constitutional duty. I cannot and will not unconstitutionally insert Congress into the Presidential election in this manner. This would amount to stealing power from the People and the States. It would, in effect, replace the Electoral College with Congress, and strengthen the efforts of those who are determined to eliminate it or render it irrelevant. At this point, all States have certified their election results and electors and alleged irregularities have been taken to State and Federal court over five dozen times and rejected, even by judges appointed by President Trump. I even signed on to an amicus brief to the Supreme Court of the United States asking the Justices to examine the election changes made by several States and determine if they went beyond the scope of the Constitution’s State legislative requirements. The Supreme Court made a ruling and rejected the merits of our filing in an exceptionally expeditious manner. Although some States needlessly injected controversy into this year’s election by making last-minute ballot changes and casting doubt over the management and integrity of their election process, that controversy must be decided either by the States themselves, or the Supreme Court. Both avenues have been tried, the legal process followed, and with that comes a finality that Congress and our nation must respect. While I may not like the outcome of the election, that does not mean I can, nor should I, try to usurp the powers of the individual States of our republic. To allow Congress to alter the decided outcome of the election would irreparably damage our system of government and defy the Constitution. It is for these reasons I will not support any objection to the certification of electoral college results. Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Missouri)