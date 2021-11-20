Walgreens to provide all COVID-19 boosters for adults nationwide

Dozens of businesses — and even some states — have offered Americans who receive the COVID-19 vaccine an incentive. Now, Walgreens is following the trend. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

DEERFIELD, Ill. – Walgreens has announced that adults aged 18 and over can receive a COVID-19 booster at stores nationwide beginning Saturday, Nov. 20.

Locations will offer Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson booster shots. The announcement comes after the FDA’s decision to expand emergency use authorization for Pfizer and Moderna booster vaccine to everyone 18 and older, as well as new guidance from the CDC, according to a press release.

To schedule an appointment, visit Walgreen’s website.

Those who are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot are adults 18 and older who completed their Pfizer or Moderna primary vaccine series at least six months ago, or received a Johnson & Johnson dose at least two months ago, are now recommended to receive a Pfizer, Moderna, or J&J COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

“Expanding eligibility for booster doses provides yet another tool to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially at a time when many people are gathering for the holidays,” said Kevin Ban, M.D., chief medical officer for Walgreens.

“As friends and family look to reconnect, Walgreens remains committed to offering convenient access to vaccinations that are critical to helping protect our communities – from COVID-19 primary vaccines and booster shots to flu immunizations.”