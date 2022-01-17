Walk across the dam in Clarksville during the town’s Eagle Days

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. – The public is invited to walk across Lock and Dam 24 in Clarksville, Missouri on January 29 and January 30 to get a view of the Mississippi River at the height of eagle season.

Rivers Project park rangers and volunteers will guide the walk “across the lock to the top of the tainter gates” in order to reach the view, the National Great Rivers Museum said in a Facebook post.

This event happens at the same time as the Clarksville Eagle Days. There, people can see live eagle shows, visit vendors, and enjoy crafts and movies. There will also be park rangers and naturalists helping people spot bald eagles using high-powered spotting scopes at the Clarksville Riverfront Park.

Tour times vary throughout the weekend. Visitors must sign up. Click here for more information.