Walkthrough of COVID vaccination site at Union Station

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is preparing to receive another batch of COVID-19 vaccines they hope will be delivered in a couple of weeks.

Union Station in Downtown St. Louis has been set up for eligible individuals contacted by the city health department.

The west end of the building is set up for screening stations and then vaccination stations, where patients get help to set up their smart phones to alert them when a second dose is available.

Patients will then head to an observation room where they’ll be monitored for 15 minutes—with medics standing by—to see if there are side effects. St. Louis Health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols said they’ve only had one reported side effect in the first 4,800 cases. Someone became light-headed for 15 minutes but was then able to return to work.

Echols talked about the struggle to get vaccines.

“We all know the supply is insufficient similar to what we were facing early in the pandemic with PPE supplies,” he said. “Everyone in the world was looking for the same product and there wasn’t enough product to go around, so we have the same situation with the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Echols said the recent increased production is expected to bring a supply of nearly 1,000 doses every week.