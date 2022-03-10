Wally’s huge roadside travel shop opens Friday in Fenton

FENTON, Mo. – If you’ve been thinking about planning a family road trip, there will be a new place to stop by before heading out on the highway. Wally’s roadside travel shop opens Friday in Fenton just off I-44 at 950 Assembly Parkway.

The location is 36,000 square feet and has 72 fueling stations, 5 high-speed electric charging stations, and all the food you want, plus space for shopping.

The space features a full-size Winnebago inside the store, a camping diorama, and an apparel wall spotlighting Wally’s branded hats, t-shirts, and sweatshirts. The retail space also houses clean bathrooms and a Wally’s Café featuring a hand-carved BBQ station, freshly made coffee, sandwiches, and Jerky by the pound. There will be no shortage of snacks like Wally’s fresh-popped popcorn, hand-scooped ice cream, and freshly baked goods.

The first location opened in 2020 during the pandemic in Pontiac, Illinois. The CEO of the company says there are plans for future locations throughout the midwest.