Wally’s roadside travel shop to open in Fenton next year

FENTON, Mo. – A 36,000-square-foot roadside shop is set to open early next year off Interstate 44 in Fenton.

Wally’s is a family-friendly, reinvented roadside travel stop experience, according to Andy Strom, chief experience officer of the company. The first location opened last year during the pandemic in Pontiac, Illinois, and the Fenton location is set to open March 1.

From dozens of fueling and car charging stations to a variety of fresh food, beverages, apparel, and much more, Wally’s is the “Home of the great American road trip” with immaculate, clean bathrooms.

“It’s really all about getting families back on the road, enjoying the roadside travel stop,” Strom said.

Courtesy of Wally’s

Below is a list of some of the Fenton location amenities:

72 fueling locations

6 highspeed electric charging stations

Handcarved barbecue sandwiches

Nitro coffee on tap

Popcorn with changing flavors

Bakery goods

Ice cream with freshly made waffle cones

Pizza

Sandwiches to-go

More than 60 soda flavors

9,000 square feet of apparel for men, women, accessories, pets and camping

“We’re having fun with it,” Strom said.

The concept of Wally’s was started by Michael Rubenstein and Chad Wallis who grew up in the Sullivan, Bourbon, and Cuba area.

Strom, who has known Rubenstein since childhood, is behind the creation of the company’s brand and marketing. The design of Wally’s throughout the store is a nod to 1970s and 1980s road trips, Strom said.

“We’re a super family-friendly travel stop, you know that’s really what’s it all about,” he said.

Strom said there are plans for future locations throughout the midwest.