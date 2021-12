ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Customers and staff have been evacuated from a south St. Louis County Walmart for a reported bomb threat.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a county police spokeswoman, officers were dispatched to the Walmart in the 3200 block of Telegraph Road just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Panus said officers have not located anything suspicious but K-9 units were requested to search the building out of caution.