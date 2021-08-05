Walmart to close Rolla location until August 7 for deep cleaning

ROLLA, Mo.- The Walmart located at 500 S. Bishop Ave. will be closed starting Thursday, August 5 through Saturday, August 7 to allow a third-party cleaning crew time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

Walmart corporate says the location will close at 2 p.m. Thursday and will reopen August 7 at 6 a.m.

“As an essential business and a member of the Rolla, MO community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine, and other essential items, especially at this time. As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, mainly in regions with low vaccination rates, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic. In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Rolla store location at 500 South Bishop Ave. today at 2 p.m. as part of a company-initiated program,” Walmart said in an official statement.

When the store reopens Saturday, Walmart says it will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.

“In addition to offering COVID-19 vaccines to customers through walk-in or online appointments, we’re also offering easy access to vaccines for associates. Associates can receive their vaccinations at their home store pharmacy, on or off the clock,” says Walmart.

When it comes to other stores in locations with low vaccination rates or high COVID transmission, a spokesman said Walmart is monitoring stores and “making evaluations on a case-by-case basis.”