MISSOURI — Walmart plans to invest an estimated $240 million this year in the state of Missouri to update and remodel 41 local stores. In addition to the local jobs the investment supports, these store transformations will create an updated experience for customers, including expanded shopping options to help people save time and money.

When complete, all remodeled stores will offer pick up, delivery, and Express Delivery, which are deliveries in under two hours. These new conveniences will also make the Walmart+ membership program available to more customers. Walmart+ benefits include free shipping (no minimum), free delivery from stores ($35 minimum), and a discount on fuel.

“Our local stores have never been more important to the way we serve customers today, and in the future,” said Annamarie Diamond, Vice President, Regional General Manager, Walmart U.S. “Nearly 90% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Walmart, so whether someone is shopping in-store, online, through mobile, or Pick Up, our brick-and-mortar stores play a role in fulfilling those orders. These investments will make it easier for our stores and associates to get customers what they want when they want it.”

2022 Walmart Remodels in the State of Missouri

Walmart plans to transform its stores in the following communities and host re-grand opening celebrations at each location:

1800 S Jefferson Ave Lebanon MO 65536 885 E US Highway 60 Monett MO 65708 350 Park Ridge Rd Sullivan MO 63080 724 Stadium West Blvd Jefferson City MO 65109 1309 NW 12th Ave Ava MO 65608 707 Walton Dr Farmington MO 63640 1802 S Business 54 Eldon MO 65026 101 Highway 47 E Troy MO 63379 1501 S Range Line Rd Joplin MO 64804 2623 W 7th St Joplin MO 64801 1701 A Roy Dr Washington MO 63090 1 Memorial Dr Potosi MO 63664 1445 E Central Ct Union MO 63084 650 S Truman Blvd Festus MO 63028 3020 S Elliott Ave Aurora MO 65605 500 S Bishop Ave Rolla MO 65401 2825 N Kansas Expy. Springfield MO 65803 407 N State St Desloge MO 63601 1212 S Madison St Webb City MO 64870 415 Conley Rd Columbia MO 65201 1971 Wentzville Pkwy Wentzville MO 63385 1000 Ne Sam Walton Ln Lees Summit MO 64086 3650 Stardust Dr Hannibal MO 63401 1661 Jungermann Rd Saint Peters MO 63304 1007 N Douglass St Malden MO 63863 705 E Briggs Dr Macon MO 63552 653 Gravois Bluffs Blvd Fenton MO 63026 333 E Walnut St Thayer MO 65791 100 Ozark Dr Cuba MO 65453 500 Warren County Ctr Warrenton MO 63383 18401 State Hwy 13 Branson West MO 65737 1307 Highway K O’ Fallon MO 63366 1600 East 7th St Joplin MO 64801 3720 East Sunshine Street Springfield MO 65809 6100 Ronald Reagan Dr Lake Saint Louis MO 63367 1900 Maplewood Commons Dr Maplewood MO 63143 3150 W Republic Rd Springfield MO 65810 3031 Mid Rivers Mall Dr St. Peters MO 63376 1320 S Glenstone Ave Springfield MO 65804 3001 Oak Grove Road Poplar Bluff MO 63901 2021 Independence St Cape Girardeau MO 63703