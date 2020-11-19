Walmart to provide live Christmas tree delivery, light installation services in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – To keep traditions alive, but to also stay safe, Walmart announced Thursday they will begin live Christmas tree delivery and light installation services for customers in St. Louis for the holiday season.

Walmart said customers can select whether they’d like a fresh-cut tree or a potted holiday plant in a range of sizes and variations on their website.

The tree will then be delivered to the customers.

They are also providing options of greenery, poinsettias, amaryllis, and the Norfolk Island pine.

For Christmas light installations, Walmart said they are partnering with Handy to set up lights at customers homes by appointment.

Customers can add the “Christmas Lights Installation Service” to their carts with prices ranging $129 to $199.

Lights can also be taken down for an additional charge.

After checkout, Handy will reach out via email to schedule an installation appointment.

Customers just need to supply the lights, clips or anchors, and extension cords.

For more information, visit Walmart.com.