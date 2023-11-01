ST. LOUIS — Walmart is bringing back Black Friday with savings throughout the month of November. This year, they’re offering two “Black Friday Deals” events and a special Cyber Monday event. There is also early access for Walmart+ members.

The Black Friday Events:

The first event begins online on November 8 at 3 p.m. ET and in stores on November 10. Walmart+ members get early access from 12 p.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET on November 8.

The second event starts online on November 22 at 3 p.m. ET and in stores on November 24. Walmart+ members can access deals early from 12 p.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET on November 22.

Cyber Monday falls on November 27, featuring Walmart+ early access to all deals, a new addition this year.

“Exclusive first access to the most coveted holiday deals, coupled with free shipping, gives Walmart+ members a shopping superpower for the most highly anticipated event of the year,” states Venessa Yates, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+.

Walmart is offering a “sneak peek” at some of the deals from their first event:

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm, GPS – $329.00 (Save $70.00)

SAMSUNG 65″ Class UHD Roku TV – $398.00 (Special Buy)

50″ Class onn. Roku TV – $148.00 (Special Buy)

AirPods (2nd Gen.) – $69.00 (Save $30.00)

Barbie Playset – $12.97 (Save $9.00)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles RC – $25.00 (Save $24.97)

LEGO Technic – $25.00 (Save $15.00)

Dyson V12 Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum – $449.99 (Save $200.00)

Ninja Professional Blender- $50.00 (Special Buy)

Levi Signature Jeans – $15.00 (Save $4.94)

Crocs Men’s and Women’s Unisex Baya Clog Sandals – $19.99 (Save $30.00)

Walmart says that they are combating inflation by lowering Thanksgiving dinner prices. Starting November 1, they will offer two meal options, including turkey, ham, stuffing, and more. Many items will be cheaper than last year. Aldi is also lowering prices for Thanksgiving, responding to rising food costs.