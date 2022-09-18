St. Louis A non-profit organization is hosting a fundraiser Sunday to help them continue to provide affordable mental health services to those in need.

Walter’s Walk provides psychological and emotional support to people in the greater St. Louis area, regardless of their ability to pay.

Walter’s Walk is a non-for-profit counseling organization that provides integrated mental health services to children and adults who have experienced trauma, depression, and anxiety. Walter’s Walk which is located in Hazelwood, was founded in 2010 by Dr. Jean Moretto. She wanted to provide a place where everyone has access to psychological and emotional support.

The organization is funded by grants and donations. Walter’s Walk was founded by Jean Moretto in memory of her father, Walter. His philosophy was to walk through life’s difficulties by remembering that love, support, activity, and creativity will get one through any situation.​

Registration begins at 7:00 a.m. The 5K starts at 9:00 a.m. and the one-mile walk is at 9:30 a.m. It’s $35 for the 5k and $15 for the one-mile walk.