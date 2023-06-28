ST. LOUIS — KPLR 11 is launching Missouri STEM Explorers Saturday mornings this fall and the search is on for a student to host it. If you’re a middle school student who loves all things Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, we want to meet you at auditions July 1, 2023!

Auditions are Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Tuxedo Park in Webster Groves, Missouri. When you arrive, register for the 2-minute audition.

Can’t make it to the audition? Then you can submit a short video to

auditions@CampProductions.com. This video should be no more than 2 minutes long and must be submitted by July 1, 2023.

Selected youth co-hosts from around Missouri will not only help ignite the love of STEM in students across the Show Me State, but they also will receive a boost to their own education in the form of $5,000 Missouri 529 Student scholarship program per season.

Missouri STEM Explorers is an engaging and interactive 30-minute program focused on STEM in Missouri. Each episode will dive into a subject related to Science, Technology, Engineering, and/or Math using experiments and demonstrations. Middle school students are being selected as hosts for the various segments at locations in Springfield, St. Louis and Kansas City. Not only, will viewers learn about a STEM subject, but each episode will also include a “Career Moment” in STEM. It will feature a STEM professional detailing their career path, and sharing how students can use their passion for STEM to land their dream career.