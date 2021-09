Fried Bacon (selective focus) on an old vintage wooden table

ST. LOUIS, Mo – Save A Lot is offering customers a chance to win a year’s supply of Farmington bacon.

“What better way to end the summer than a sizzling offer of free bacon for one lucky customer,” said Tim Schroder, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Save A Lot.

Customers can sign up by sharing their email on the Save A Lot website.