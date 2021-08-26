Wanted man in High Ridge machete attack arrested

ST. LOUIS – A man wanted for attacking another man with a machete at a High Ridge gas station Tuesday afternoon has been arrested.

Ted Treece, 31, High Ridge, was taken into custody without incident Thursday night after Jefferson County deputies found him sleeping on a couch in a vacant residence in the 10,000 block of East Brook Road located off Highway WW, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

A homeowner in the area called authorities after noticing an opened window in the vacant residence. When deputies asked to identify himself, Treece refused, according to the Facebook post.

Deputies confirmed his identity with a mobile fingerprint ID.

The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Treece Wednesday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with the attack.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday inside a convenience store next to the Phillips 66 gas station at the intersection of High Ridge Boulevard and Antire Road.

According to a probable cause statement, Treece started an argument with the victim while exhibiting the ax in a “threatening manner.” Treece allegedly hit Turner with the machete on his cheek.

Treece eventually left the gas station and, while driving away from the area, sideswiped a school bus carrying students from the Northwest R-1 School District. No injuries were reported

Treece eventually lost control of the car on Highway MM near Heads Creek Road and crashed.