MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man is under arrest after crashing into police vehicles and leading them on a high-speed chase. Andre Brunt, 25, faces felony assault and resisting arrest charges. He is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

On October 26, officers spotted a Kia Sorento with a “wanted” license plate in Maryland Heights. Brunt, a man the officers were familiar with, was driving the vehicle. He had active warrants for his arrest.

Officers tried to pull Brunt over for a traffic stop in a parking lot. He sped off when they turned their emergency lights on, eventually striking two police vehicles before exiting onto Lackland Road.

Brunt weaved in between traffic, going the wrong way, and leading officers on a chase at speeds of 100 mph. He eventually lost control of the vehicle, and it rolled over in a ditch. That is when police were able to place him under arrest.

It does not appear that any officers were injured in this incident. St. Louis County did not indicate whether Brunt was injured in the crash.

Maximum penalties for these charges come with nearly two decades in prison and $10,000 in fines.