ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Firefighters are in the 5600 block of Natural Bridge this morning. Ther Shapiro Metal Supply warehouse is on fire and flames are going through the roof. The one-story warehouse has been evacuated.

A portion of the structure has collapsed. Utility workers and Building Division are on the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with new details as they come into the FOX 2 newsroom.