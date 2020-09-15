Warm, dry weather makes for great pumpkin crop at Thies Farm

ST. LOUIS – Though it’s only mid-September, Thies Farm and Greenhouses has sold more pumpkins than usual for this time of year. Owner Dave Thies says people just seem to be ready for fall.

Thies Farm is planning a “pick your own pumpkin” option for visitors but not until around October 10.

Thies says they were really worried earlier this summer with all of the big rains. Luckily, that was early enough in the pumpkins’ growing stage to where they weren’t affected. They were also worried there would be more disease than normal, but so far things are looking great.

And lately, it’s been quite dry, but that’s actually a good thing for pumpkins. They have an extensive root system so they can get water from way deep down in the soil. Thies says the quality so far has been outstanding.

“When we got into the drier weather, which is what pumpkins actually like, they like heat and they like dry. It has helped the quality as far as the fruit set did very well. So, we’re excited we think they’re going to be very nice and the quantity is going to be good,” said Thies.

They will also be having their Pumpkin Land through the month of October but it will look a bit different this year. They will be limiting crowds so reservations are required and they’ll be spreading things out so people can maintain social distancing.

Pick-your-own apples will be available through about mid-October.