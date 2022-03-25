ST. LOUIS – The weekend’s nice weather forecast provides an opportunity for you and your family to visit some familiar faces.

Warm Springs Ranch re-opens tomorrow. It’s a 300-acre breeding farm for Budweiser Clydesdales. It’s in Boonville, west of Columbia near interstate 70. One-hour walking tours start this weekend.

The ranch also offers two new experiences starting in April. One is a “Wheels and Reins excursion” where you can help groom and harness the legendary Clydesdales. Another is a Happy Hour with the Clydesdales, featuring music and a tractor tour of the ranch.

You can get tickets to the Warm Springs Ranch online.