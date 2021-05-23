Warm weather brings people out in St. Louis City and County

ST. LOUIS – Warm weather means people are getting outside.

Whether it was paddle boats and kayaks at Forest Park or enjoying the pathways at Creve Coeur Memorial Lake, people were excited to get outside.

Sunday was the first paddleboat experience for Natasha Cooper’s daughter Felicity.

“She’s never been on the paddle boats because I’m always working, so I took off today so that I can bring her out. It’s a nice day,” Cooper said.

Jacqueline Perales was having a small walk with family and friends at Creve Coeur Park

to recognize Lupus Awareness Month.

“COVID is kind of up-ish, so enjoy the air,” she said.

Sunday was a great day to appreciate the beautiful weather, especially as we slowly start to return to normal.