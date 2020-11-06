Warm weather forecast drawing people out for last call outdoor dining

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – With weather predicted to be 70 degrees and above through next week, restaurants are taking full advantage, hoping to get one last big wave of customers through their doors to utilize their outdoor seating before the next cold front.

The restaurant industry has been hit hard during this pandemic. Warm summer weather pathed a way for recovery by allowing businesses to sit customers outside in fresh, open air to promote a safe dining experience.

Our weather team at FOX 2 reminded us that this warm weather is abnormal for St. Louis in November, and with colder weather on the horizon, restaurants are going to have to start making plans to transition and maintain business through the winter months.

For now, while the sun is shining and a light jacket at night is all you need, get out and support local restaurants to help give them a boost before we head into colder days.