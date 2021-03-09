Warm temperatures mean business is booming in St. Charles wine country and parks

DEFIANCE, Mo. – After being cooped up indoors all winter due to the pandemic, business has exploded in areas known for their outdoor destinations with the arrival of spring temperatures.

In Defiance, a very popular spot for locals and tourists alike, business has been booming with the feel of spring in full force.

Even though it’s a Monday, people have been out and about enjoying the 70-degree day.

“Yeah, beautiful day. A lot of people on the trail. It’s been busy since 11 a.m. You know a lot of good people out on Mondays having Mondays off and its very comfortable out here,” said Chuck Gillentine, co-owner of Defiance Ridge Vineyards.

Wineries, bars, and restaurants in Defiance are a popular spot as the weather warms.

“Our business has been incredible. Over the past couple of weekends, we’ve had probably about 900 people each weekend that come out. People wanting to get out enjoying the great sunshine food and our wonderful wines,” Gillentine said. “We’re in a great location. Beautiful area great history. It’s just a lot of fun being able to work out here.”

A few miles down the road is a hidden gem nestled in wine county.

“When you’re at Klondike Park, you really feel like you’re in a different place in the world,” said Nancy Gomer, marketing coordinator for St. Charles Parks. “These white silica sand beaches are a feature in the park as well as camping cabins. You can tent camp here.”

An area known for its outdoor activities and a plethora of parks with plenty to do and see.

“If you start here at Klondike Park in Augusta you can make your way down Highway 94 to Highway F. Hit the historic Daniel Boone Home. Stop over at our Hays Home, which just opened last winter, and you can also hit the park at New Melle Lakes,” Gomer said.

But on warm weekends this spring, you’ll have to be patient.

“When it warms up attendance soars in our parks and sometimes you might have times finding a parking space, but just keep looping around and you’ll get there because it’s something you want to experience,” Gomer said.

Cabin rentals in Klondike Park are only $65 a night and they easily sleep 8 people. Beginning April 1, you can rent canoes and paddleboards for $10 an hour.

