ST. LOUIS – Monday’s sunshine was deceiving; it’s chilly outside. After our first snowflakes of the season fell over the weekend, the winter feel is here.

Highs will continue to ride below normal on Tuesday, with widespread upper 30s for the top temps. It’s going to look nice, but it’ll be cold.

A quick switch in the winds late Tuesday will bring warming air Wednesday and highs in the 50s.

After that, there will be an increase in rain chances starting on Thursday, followed by isolated showers this weekend.