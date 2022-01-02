Warming shelters are open as weather gets colder

ST. LOUIS – Warming shelters will be available throughout the region as we see continue to see cold temperatures. At present, there are almost 598 city shelter beds available citywide, with an additional 45 overflow beds available next month.

As temperatures drop, the city’s vulnerable population struggles to find warm places to stay, and one homeless foundation does more than just provide a warm shelter.

City Hope is a homeless shelter foundation with six locations and a temporary emergency location at 1421 North Taylor.

“We provide a bed for them of course, and two meals a day. We try to assist them in trying to find jobs and housing,” said Robert Celske, City Hope St. Louis

There are locations that are open 24 hours, but their 2426 Union Blvd and 1421 North Taylor locations are open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., seven days a week.

“If it gets below a certain temperature, we have resources to try and keep it open 24 hours a day. But that will probably be happening this week since it’s supposed to be cold,” Celske said.

He said they can house 40 people at the Taylor location, but because of city restrictions, they can only hold 30. Celske adds they’re working with the city to allow more people as it gets colder.

He said those in need of shelter can call 314-904-4673 or visit their website cityhopestl.org.

Anyone seeking emergency shelter throughout the region can also call 211, which is a helpline operated by the United Way. Or they can visit 211helps.org, which includes a city-by-city list of warming centers.

St. Louis County officials also announced last week that its warming shelter is now open through March. The shelter is at the Salvation Army Family Haven, at 10740 Page Avenue.

The city will also offer a nightly warming bus that will pick up residents from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the corner of Chestnut and North 13th streets in downtown St. Louis. The bus will shuttle people to shelters in St. Louis through Feb. 2022.