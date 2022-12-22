ST. LOUIS COUNTY— The National Weather Service says that on Thursday and Friday, the St. Louis area will have dangerously low temperatures and wind chills.

As residents prepare for the winter weather, St. Louis County asks homeowners to take the necessary safeguards to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“The National Weather Service is warning about the danger of the extreme cold heading our way. If you can work from home Thursday and Friday, please do. If you must travel, please give yourself extra time and always give plow drivers extra room to work,” County Executive Dr. Sam Page said.

The County Department of Transportation has started putting plow blades and salt hoppers on its 115 vehicles. Before the storm’s arrival on Thursday, drivers will be deployed Wednesday evening to salt the county’s 3,200-mile road system.

“Once wintry precipitation begins, our crews will work around the clock for as long as necessary to keep our roads and streets passable,” said Stephanie Leon Streeter, Director of the Department of Transportation and Public Works. “Residents can help plow operations by parking in driveways or off the street, especially in residential neighborhoods and cul-de-sacs, to help plow operators clear snow.”

Warming shelter services in St. Louis County are also available. They are available at the Salvation Army Family Haven, located at 10740 Page Ave., St. Louis, MO 63132.

Those in need can contact 211 or the Salvation Army immediately at 314-423-7770.

The refuge is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, until March 12, 2023.

Text STLCOOEM to 888777 to sign up for text alerts from the St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management.

Those who are concerned about how to pay their heating bills may be eligible for assistance through HeatUpStLouis.org or can call 314-241-0001 for more information.

