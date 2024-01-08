FLORISSANT, Mo. – Florissant residents could soon see new signs along Coldwater Creek letting people know about radioactive contamination.

“Areas of low-level contamination do exist that do not pose a health threat if left undisturbed,” resident Andy Quinones said. “Contact FUSRAP directly if you plan to dig or have questions about improvements near the creek.”

He said the Army Corps of Engineers recently contacted the city with plans to put signs up along Coldwater Creek.

“Walking along the creek, there is no communication or warning signs that would prevent anyone from getting or standing or walking through the creek,” State Rep. Chantelle Nickson-Clark said.

She said she’s glad to see the Army Corps of Engineer’s proposed signs but said she has some concerns along with her constituents.

“It’s really not tailored to children,” Rep. Nickson-Clark said. “It’s just a generic sign that says radioactive waste or that radioactive material exists, but it does not kind of adhere or gives a message for children to adhere to the message that we’re trying to communicate.”

The creek stretches more than 14 miles throughout the county, while there is fencing only in some areas to deter visitors from going in.

“We are still lacking the necessary and requested warning signs that should dot our creek to prevent exposure to radioactive waste. We’re trying to save lives. It’s really nothing more important than making sure children are not exposed to radioactive waste,” Ashley Bernaugh, a local near Coldwater Creek, said.

Residents plan on discussing the language used in the signs at the next EPA meeting on Jan. 16 at the Hazelwood Civic Center.