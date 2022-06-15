ST. LOUIS – On this World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, the FBI St. Louis Field Office will share warning signs and survivor stories.

The bureau reports, that 2020 saw nearly 900,000 complaints costing more than $4.1 billion to people ages 60 and over. Investigators list crimes that include more than assault and neglect. Many abusers are targeting seniors online. Here is a brief list of scams the FBI investigates.

-The Romance Scam targets people looking for companionship

-The Grandparent Scam posing as young relatives in trouble

-Caregiver Scam stealing money from seniors cared for by family or professionals

The St. Louis Field Office of the FBI will offer stories and solutions at 11 a.m. CDT Wednesday morning. They will meet at 2222 Market Street in Downtown St. Louis. You can find a list of other scams here.

You can also report any abuse to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services at

https://health.mo.gov/safety/abuse/ or call (800) 392-0210.

The Illinois Department on Aging has a complaint hotline at (866) 800-1409 or (888) 206-1327 (TTY).

Learn more information here.