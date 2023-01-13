WASHINGTON, Mo. – The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued a warrant Friday for 61-year-old Powell Trout in the double shooting outside a hotel in Washington, Missouri.

The Washington Police Department received numerous calls at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday from witnesses who said there had been a shooting in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel at 2621 East 5th St. When the police arrived on the scene, they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The woman, who police later identified as 51-year-old Michelle Trout, was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the man was transported to Mercy Hospital in Washington with serious injuries. He currently remains there for treatment.

The warrant by the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is for Powell for first-degree murder and armed criminal action with no bail.